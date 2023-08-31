FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernestine Norris, 63, of Farrell, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Norris was born on November 11, 1959, in Midnight, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Devon and Classie (Jones) Norris, Sr.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Ernestine was a member of the former Bethlehem Baptist Church, Sharon.

She is survived by three daughters, Keyona Norris of Sharon and Kristine Norris of Farrell and Latoria Norris of Sharon; three sons, Randy Norris of Sharon, Edward Dungee of Youngstown, Ohio and John Norris of West Middlesex; 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Benjamin Norris and his wife, Melissa, of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania and Devon “Pete” Norris, Jr. of Sharon.

In addition to her parents, Ernestine was preceded in death by four infant children; a great-granddaughter, Lilo Ukhalani Alleria Daniels and two sisters, Ruth and Lilly Norris.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

