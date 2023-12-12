SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest T. “Ernie” Laslow passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, December 12, 2023, just shy of his 102nd birthday.

Mr. Laslow was born on December 29, 1921, in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, the sixth of eleven children to Andrew and Julia (Soltesz) Laslow.

A 1940 graduate of Farrell High School, Ernest worked at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. prior to entering the U.S. Army in 1942.

A decorated WWII Veteran, Ernest was a Normandy Utah Beach Combat Veteran and participated in five battle campaigns in the European Theatre, including the Battle of the Bulge. He served with the First Army, 980th Field Artillery as a 50-cal. machine gunner on a 5-ton Mack Truck pulling a 155mm gun cannon. After the war, he returned to Farrell and married the love of his life, the former Elsie Lee Madura. Together they had four children Keith, Janet, Ernie, and Gary.

He returned to work at Westinghouse and attended night classes at New Castle Trade School on the GI bill, graduating as a journeyman carpenter. He proudly built the family home on Lunn Blvd., Farrell, in 1952. He remained at Westinghouse for 44 years as a transformer core builder while also working as a carpenter.

Ernest was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage. An avid runner, he ran 5 and 10 Ks into his 80’s, and at 88, began walking at Buhl Park and Linden Pointe. He was also an avid trout fisherman for over 66 years and enjoyed fishing with family and friends. Ernie was an all-star baseball player for the Westinghouse Baseball Club and for the Holy Trinity Church League while playing with his sons. He was a lifelong Cleveland Indian Baseball fan and loved attending Indian games. Ernest was a great bowler and participated in leagues at Sunset Lanes.

He also loved to garden in his backyard, raising garlic and other vegetables to share with family, friends, and neighbors.

After turning 100, he wanted to learn something new and began participating in pottery classes with his daughter.

Ernest was a Bluebird conservationist, having formed the “Ernie Laslow Bluebird Trail” at Linden Pointe, Hermitage. The trail consists of 21 Bluebird houses along the walking trail where he monitored the houses daily.

He was a proud Hungarian-American, frequently cooking chicken paprikash for Sunday dinners with family.

He leaves behind three sons, Keith A. Laslow (Mary Jo), Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, Ernest D. Laslow (Dona), Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Gary R. Laslow (Mildred), Brookville, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Janet M. Thiel (Timothy), Hermitage; six grandchildren, Ryan, Alyson, Mikaila, Erin, Andrew, and Lea; and three great-grandchildren, Rowan, Wren, and Miles.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie; three sisters, Ethel, Julia, and Betty; and five brothers, Paul, John, Albert, Joseph, and James.

The family would like to thank Dr. David D’Amore, Helping Hands Hospice and their Home Care Service for their thoughtful care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Bluebird Society, P.O. Box 12, Exton, PA 19341; or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023 in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, officiating.

Interment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.