CLARK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest L. Meszaros, 83, of Clark went to be with his Lord and Savior early Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2023, with his wife and children at his side.

Mr. Meszaros was born March 10, 1939, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Elva (Myers) Meszaros, and was a 1957 graduate of Sharon High School.

On September 3, 1960, he married the former Ruth A. Fabri, and they enjoyed 62 wonderful years together. They resided in both Titusville and Edinboro, Pennsylvania, until moving to Clark in 2012.

For 24 years, Ernie was employed by A&P Tea Company where he began as a bagger in downtown Sharon, and later managed stores in both Titusville and Meadville, Pennsylvania. Following two years with GATX, Masury, Ohio; Ernie managed and ultimately owned the Super-Duper Grocery Store in Waterford, Pennsylvania, until his retirement.

Ernie was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. Ernie also enjoyed traveling and going to casinos. Above all else, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandsons.

In addition to his wife, Ruth; Ernie is survived by a daughter, Debra Wiley (Mark), Sharon; a son, Daniel Meszaros (Jill), Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania; a sister, Cheryl Faylo (Ed), Sharon; three sisters-in-law, Bonnie Meszaros, Jamestown, Katie Meszaros, Sharpsville, and Joan Rice, also Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Hayden (Jennifer), Mitchel, Jacob, Mason, Kate, and Anne Meszaros; and two great-grandsons, Dawson and Isaac.

In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Green (Jack), and two brothers, John “Sonny” and Gary “Moe” Meszaros.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; online at: https://www.stjude.org/donate; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave, Sharpsville, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.