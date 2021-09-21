Erma Mae Theiss, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erma Mae Theiss, 93, of Sharon, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Theiss was born March 25, 1928, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Donley) Reider and attended New Castle High School.

In 1968, she began working at the former Wengler Elementary School, where she was given the nickname “Lunch Lady.” Later she worked as a custodian for the Sharon School District, retiring in 1993.

Erma was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she was a former member of the Ladies Guild. She was also a member of the Loyal Christian Benefit Association (LCBA) in Erie, Pennsylvania.

In her younger years, she was a member of the Guys & Dolls Sunday night bowling league at the former Hickory Bowl.

She cared deeply for her “polka family” and the love of music and dancing they all shared. Many will remember her talents for making excellent cheesecake. Above all, she loved her family and attending all of her children and grandchildren’s activities. Erma enjoyed Coney Island hot dogs and her favorite request was “two dogs with everything and a diet coke to go.”

She is survived by a daughter, Judy Johnson and her friend, Richard Pavlov, of Sharon; a son, Frederick Theiss V and his wife, Linda, of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Frederick Theiss VI and his wife, Ashley, Jacob Johnson and his wife, Kayla and Kristen Fennell and her husband, John; and five great-grandchildren, Frederick Theiss VII, John “J.P.” Fennell, Jordyn Fennell and Alec, Carolann Johnson and an unborn great-grandson, Jakob Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Erma was preceded in death by four sisters, Pearl Krietzer, Dolores “Dolly” Doyle, Sylvia Groves and infant Elva Reider; a brother, Ralph Reider; a nephew, Ralph Krietzer and a niece, Mary Margaret “Tooty” Marshal.

The family would like to thank her dear polka friend, Miss Barb Bialko, as well as Erma’s caregivers, Miss Latonya and her mother, Miss Janice, as well as the Kindred Hospice staff.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or to a local VFW or American Legion of the donor’s choice.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, September 23, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.