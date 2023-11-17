HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erla J. Rombold, 82, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday evening, November 16, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, November 20, 2023 in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd., Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, in the church, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, pastor, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

