Eric Thomas Pagan, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Thomas Pagan, 38, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, August 6, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital following a courageous three week battle with Covid-19.

Eric was born July 27, 1982 in Sharon, a son of Michael and Diane (Gilliland) Pagan. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 2001 and later completed courses at Winner Culinary School in Transfer.

Eric was currently working as a driver and dietary aide for LIFE NWPA (Northwestern Pennsylvania) in Sharon. He was previously the executive chef at Grove City Country Club and had also worked as the sous chef at Avalon at Buhl Park, Sharon.

In addition to cooking, Eric loved fishing and going to the drive-in movie theatre, especially with his two sons. A true family man, he always made his children top priority. He loved attending his son’s football games and wrestling matches and spending time at the family camp in Kennerdale, Pennsylvania. Eric also enjoyed playing cards and socializing with his friends, who he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his two sons, Romeir Rice and Eric M. Pagan and their mother, Elouise Hosch, all of Sharon; two sisters, Amber Morris of Sharon and Tiffany Johnson of Greenville; a brother, Matthew Stiles and his wife, Brandie of Sandy Lake and paternal grandparents, Ambrose and JoAnn Pagan of Sharpsville.

Eric was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Johnson and maternal grandparents, John and Sally Gilliland.

Due to current social restrictions presented by the pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

