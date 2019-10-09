Eric Larry McFall, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Larry McFall went home to be with the Lord, Sunday evening, October 6, 2019. He was 43.

Eric was born August 18, 1976, in New Castle, a son of Larry E. and Iris J. (Robinson) McFall.

He was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of the Pennsylvania School for the Blind.

Eric was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church of New Castle and loved spending time with his family.

He always looked forward to a good meal and going out for the many activities he enjoyed with his caregivers and roommates. Eric also loved swimming and listening to music.

In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by two sisters, Tiffany McFall of New Castle and Dr. Ashley (Christopher) McKnight of North Huntington, Pennsylvania; a brother, Larry McFall of Hannibal, Missouri; three nieces, Akaiyah, Aniyah and Kyairra; five nephews, Vancuill, Christopher, Ayceson, Diezel and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Eric was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Odell and Eleen Robinson; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Bertha McFall and a nephew, Corde Lindsey.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, 12:00 Noon, Saturday, October 11, 2019, in Second Baptist Church, 537 Bell Avenue, New Castle.

A homegoing celebration will be held immediately following at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, in the church, with Reverend Norman H. Hunt, pastor, officiating.

Entombment will take place at Graceland Cemetery Mausoleum, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.