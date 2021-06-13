Eric J. Radachy, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eric J. Radachy, 63, of Hermitage, passed away following an extended illness on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Radachy was born April 2, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Mary Frances (Poltor) Radachy.

He was a 1976 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Eric was employed by the City of Hermitage for nearly 15 years, working in the sewer and street departments. Previously, he worked many years at Victor Printing, Sharon.

Eric was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing. He was also a diehard Cleveland Brown and Indians fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Vasconi, whom he married October 6, 1979; his mother, Mary Radachy, of Brookfield; two sons, Dr. Joseph Radachy and his wife, Carlyn, of McKean, Pennsylvania, Thomas Radachy and his wife, Kianna, of North Las Vegas, Nevada and two grandchildren, twins Elliot and Clarissa Radachy. Also surviving is a sister, Francine Radachy, of Hermitage and five brothers, Dave Radachy of Connecticut, Mike Radachy and his wife, Gwen, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Brian Radachy, Paul Radachy and his wife, Genie, of Norman, Oklahoma and Steven Radachy of Brookfield.

Eric was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Susan Lary; his father and mother-in-law, William G. and Leona B. Vasconi and a brother-in-law, William K. Vasconi.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 100 North Keel Ridge Road, Suite 102-A, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with Eric’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.