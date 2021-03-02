Erasmus “Erie” Gonano, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erasmus “Erie” Gonano, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was 100 years young.

Erie was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on February 16, 1921 the ninth of eleven children. His parents, Massimo and Orsula (Giorgessi) Gonano were part of the great influx of immigrants that came through Ellis Island during the early 1900’s.

Erie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was stationed on a PT boat base in the South Pacific.

Returning stateside, he met and married the love of his life, Anna Katherine Reitinger on August 23, 1947. This union produced their three surviving sons: Vincent(Diane), Pacitas, NM; David(Debbie), McIntosh, FL; Eric(Merri), Transfer, Pennsylvania.

A baker by trade, Erie owned and operated Max Ann Pastry Shop until his retirement. He always enjoyed hearing from former customers about their favorite cake, pie, bread or cookie. As the years passed his passion for baking never waned. There were nut rolls and pizzelles at Christmas, chocolate chip cookies whenever his grandchildren wanted them, banana cakes for his granddaughter’s birthday. Family and friends considered themselves lucky to receive something from his holiday bounty.

Erie was a faithful and long-serving member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon. He could almost always be found in the kitchen standing next to the oven, his beloved Annie by his side. A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of Kedron Lodge No. 389, and was proud to have received his sixty-year pin.

In addition to his sons, Erie is survived by his grandchildren: Alan, Bradley (Arianne), and Cameron, Denver, CO; Joseph and Justin, FL; Erica (Joseph) Dillinger, Volant, PA and Michael, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna and all of his siblings.

He was the Gonano family patriarch, our last member of the Greatest Generation and the embodiment of a good and faithful servant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 E. State St. #1, Sharon, PA 16146; or a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:30 p.m., in the church, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



