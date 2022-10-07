HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emilia “Millie” (Scarmack) Gadola, 98, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with her children and family members at her side late Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Gadola was born May 14, 1924, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Paul and Rena (Gabrielli) Scarmack.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1942 graduate of Sharon High School.

Prior to the birth of her children, Millie worked for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. where she met her beloved husband, Phillip “Red” Gadola.

They were married October 26, 1946, in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, and he preceded her in death September 25, 1989.

Millie was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Sharon, American Legion Auxiliary 432, Wheatland, and the Sons of Italy Lodge 875, Sharon.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Millie dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. She was an exceptional cook and talented baker.

Later in life, Millie enjoyed trips to the casino with her sisters, Rose and Angie, and riding in her son-in-law’s “Go-Kart” to summer concerts at Buhl Park. The greatest joy of her life was supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many endeavors and accomplishments.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy Miller (Jim), Sharon, and Paula Baldarelli (Mark), Hermitage; three sons, Phillip Gadola, Jr. (Elaine), Hermitage, Rick Gadola, Sharon, Dave Gadola, Hermitage; a sister, Rose Garzoni, Hermitage; two sisters-in-law, Aline Gadola and Barbara Gadola, both Hermitage; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Also left to cherish her memory are three caregivers, Debbie Kudelko, Victoria Russo and Alice Reiner, whom all became like family to her.

In addition to her husband and parents, Millie was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Marshall; and a sister, Angie Verroco.

There is no public viewing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

