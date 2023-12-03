HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emil R. Stone, Sr., 78, of Hermitage, passed away Friday evening, December 1, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Stone was born on January 23, 1945, in Sharon, a son of the late Emil and Stephania (Gulley) Stone.

He was a 1962 graduate of Farrell High School.

Emil retired in 2002, after 38 years as a roll grinder at Defurco Steel, Sharon, formerly known as Sharon Steel and Gibralter Steel.

Emil was of the Catholic faith.

He was a member of the Italian Home, Farrell, where he played Bocce.

A diehard Cleveland Browns fan, he also liked building and drag racing cars. Additionally, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and playing cards, especially Poker.

His wife, the former Sherry L. Porterfield, whom he married on November 4, 1988, passed away on November 15, 2009.

He is survived by four daughters, Margaret “Peggy” Foulkrod and her fiancé, Bryan, of Transfer, Patricia “Patty” Stevens and her husband, Brian, of Kinsman, Ohio, Christine Penzerro of Greenville and Renee L. Learn and her husband, Adam, of Hubbard, Ohio; four sons, Brian Stone and his wife, Margarita, of San Antonio, Texas, James T. Lawler and his wife, Catherine, of Sharpsville, Chad L. Lawler and his wife, Kara, of Hermitage, and William Kephart and his companion, Tiffany, of Painesville, Ohio; 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Nancy Stone of West Middlesex.

In addition to his parents and wife, Emil was preceded in death by a son, Emil R. Stone, Jr.; a great-grandson; a sister, Patricia Grande and a brother, Frederick Stone.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Richard Allen, officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

