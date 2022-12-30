NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emerich Kizmann, 91, of New Castle, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022, in Edison Manor Nursing Home.

Mr. Kizmann was born January 26, 1931, in Spiske Viachy, Slovakia, a son of the late Albert and Vilma (Strisovsky) Kizmann. After surviving the Holocaust during WWII, he and several siblings immigrated to the United States.

Emerich proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In 1993, he retired from Rockwell International’s Axel Division in New Castle where he had worked as a machinist for 25 years.

A devout Catholic, Emerich was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, St. Mary’s Site.

He was also a member of the Eintracht Singing Society and sang in its Maennerchor Choir. Emerich was a devoted husband, dedicated father and loving grandfather who always looked forward to time spent together.

His beloved wife of 52 years, Helen (Crowley) Kizmann, whom he married September 5, 1959, preceded him in death December 16, 2011.

He is survived by his daughter, Florence M. Yaeger of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; two sisters, Eva Kelly of Lewisburg, West Virginia and Theresa Thompson of Faribault, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Myranda Herdine (Craig) of Florida and Christofer Lewis of Colorado; five great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

In addition to his parents and wife, Emerich was preceded in death by a son, Denis Kizmann; a sister and three brothers.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated this coming spring at St. Mary’s Church, 124 N Beaver Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Interment, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

