GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie M. Conti, 94, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, with her girls by her side, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Conti was born on April 5, 1929, in West Farmington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ermine and Etta Mae (Jones) Hillyer.

She was a 1947 graduate of the former Vernon, Ohio High School.

A devoted homemaker, Elsie was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, baking and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Thomas D. Conti, Jr., whom she married on February 5, 1949, passed away on June 4, 1993.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary M. (Jack) Lehett of Hermitage; a son, Mark A. (Linda) Conti of Hermitage; a sister, Nancy Mosconi and three brothers, George, Charles and James Hillyer; four grandchildren, Dominic (Jennifer) Conti, Caralee (Nate) Grieshop, Anthony Conti and Shiann (Jonathan) Conti and 12 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Ashley, Billy, Shelby, Anthony John, Joseph, Aubree, Samantha, Vincent, Ayla, Karib and Jed.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elsie was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas III and Michael Conti and 11 siblings.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Community Food Warehouse, 109A South Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

All services are private.

Interment, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.