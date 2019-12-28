Ellen J. Perrine, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen J. Perrine, 69, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away surrounded by her family at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Perrine was born September 28, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Frederick W. and Rita (Kelahan) Wharry.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

A homemaker, she dedicated her life to caring for her children. Ellen loved to crochet and enjoyed watching Rachel Ray’s cooking show on television. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her eight grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Perrine, West Middlesex; a brother, William F. Wharry and his wife, Jennifer, Millington, Tennessee; three children, Amy Wharry, of Girard, Ohio, Magdalene Bucciarelli, Hermitage and Matthew Bucciarelli, Sharon and eight grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by a sister, Kim M. Valentine and a grandchild, Ky’shela Bucciarelli.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

A celebration of Ellen’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.

