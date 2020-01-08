Elizabeth Rose Bailik, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Rose Bailik, 98, of West Middlesex passed away peacefully with her beloved family by her side on Saturday afternoon, January 4, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Bailik was born May 14, 1921, in Galloway, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Antonio and Geraldine (Brown) Gigliotti.

Shortly after graduating from West Middlesex High School in 1939, she married her beloved husband, Andrew J. Bailik, in 1940. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1988.

Elizabeth worked as a nurse’s aide in the central supply room of Sharon General hospital for ten years and later worked as an aide in the emergency room of North Side Hospital, Youngstown, until retiring after 21 years of service. During retirement, she continued doing what she loved by providing private duty care to patients in their homes.

Elizabeth loved being outdoors taking long walks or tending to her large vegetable garden. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, completing crossword puzzles and traveling, particularly to Florida and New Mexico to spend time with her family.

A selfless and caring woman, she lived by a simple philosophy “Why complain,” and those who knew her can certainly attest to the fact that she never did.

Surviving are four daughters, Joyce (Ralph) Goist of Mercer, Andrea Jordan of Albuquerque, New Mexicao, Gloria Hosfelt of West Middlesex and Toni Bailik, with whom she made her home, also in West Middlesex; a son, Richard (Terry) Bailik of New Bedford, Pennsylvania; a sister, Ruth Flick of Hermitage; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a son, John “Jack” Bailik; two sisters, Gertrude Schmidt and Mary Lattyak and four brothers, two infant boys and Mark and Glenn Gigliotti.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment will be in St. James Cemetery, Pulaski Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 9, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.