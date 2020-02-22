Elizabeth Mae “Betty” Heaney, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Mae “Betty” Heaney, 83, formerly a longtime resident of E. Edgewood Ave. in Neshannock Twp., passed away peacefully Thursday evening, February 20, 2020, in Avalon Place, New Castle.

Mrs. Heaney was born May 31, 1936, in Slippery Rock Twp., a daughter of the late Philo and Pearl (Minteer) Taggart.

For many years, Betty worked alongside her husband, Joe, as they owned and operated Joe’s Place Wholesale in Pulaski. She previously worked as a cafeteria server at Neshannock Twp. Elementary School and the former St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School in New Castle.

Betty attended St. James the Apostle Church – Holy Spirit Parish, Pulaski; and was formerly a member of St. Camillus Church, Neshannock Township and a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church, New Castle.

In years past, she enjoyed bowling in several leagues and water skiing. Betty loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Joseph M. Heaney, whom she married January 30, 1954, preceded her in death April 1, 2017.

She is survived by three daughters, Diane (Charles) Bell, of Pulaski; Debra (Karl) Hermann, of Wampum, Pennsylvania and Michele Barrett; two sons, Don (Jackie) Heaney, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; and Michael (Connie) Heaney, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; a brother, Philo Taggart, Jr., of Sarasota, Florida; 10 grandchildren, Natalie (Bryan) Bell Williams, Jennifer (Steve Zias) Heaney, Tiffany Bell, Patrick (Jill) Heaney, Justin Bell, Karl (Kaetlyn) Hermann, Amanda (fiancé, Jake Jaros) Hermann, Alan (Andrea) Hermann and Joseph McCollum; six step-grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Trusel.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Ted Saad, officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.