CONNEAUT, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth L. “Betty” (Davies) Moosman, 95, formerly of Conneaut Lake, and Center Township, both in P ennsylvania passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in UPMC Western Maryland, where she received compassionate care.

She was born October 28, 1926, in Aliquippa, P ennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Tunney) Davies.

She graduated from Sharon High School.

Betty was an excellent homemaker and raising nine children seemed easy for her. She had a special gift for making anyone who entered her home feel like a part of her family, whether in Aliquippa or at the “Lakehaus” at Conneaut Lake. She enjoyed card club with the Chapel Valley ladies and she continued to golf into her 80s! Her kind expression and pure spirit were evident to anyone who met her.

Betty was a former faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Americas Catholic Church in Conneaut Lake, and St. Frances Cabrini in Center Township.

She will be deeply missed by her family; which includes six daughters and three sons, Lynne (Les) Anthony, Kathy (Jerry) Way, Mary Lou Moosman, Joe (Linda Currier) Moosman, Peggy (Kevin) Gooch, Anthony (Darcy) Moosman, Anne (Mark Pleso) Moosman, Betsy (Jeff) Barncord and Charles Moosman; 21 grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Arlene Davies and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin Moosman in 2007; four brothers, six sisters and many of their spouses.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Sister of St. Joseph, 1020 State St, Baden, PA 15005.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Regis Ryan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

