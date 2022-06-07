FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” (Bokesch) Holmes, 96, of Farrell passed away with her family at her side Monday morning, June 6, 2022, in her residence.

Mrs. Holmes was born September 1, 1925, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Kast) Bokesch.

She was a 1943 graduate of Fitch High School, Austintown, O hio.

A homemaker, Betty devoted her life to caring for her family and their home. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling and dancing.

Betty was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon, where she was the eldest living member of the congregation.

For many years, she was active in the Farrell Saxon Club, holding the office of secretary since 1983. Betty was elected Saxon Woman of the Year in 1979, and several years later in 1989, was awarded the Saxon Honor Pin for her dedication to the Saxon people.

Betty was also active in the Order of The Eastern Star #242 for 50 years. Additionally, she served as the Inspector of Elections in her Farrell precinct for more than 30 years and actively volunteered with American Cancer Society and American Heart Society drives and fundraisers.

Her husband of 68 years, Henry F. Holmes, whom she married September 28, 1946, preceded her in death in November of 2014.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Karen Zaborowski (Mike), Farrell and Bonnie Gregorich (Rick), West Middlesex; two wonderful grandsons, Justin Gregorich (Kayla) and Kyle Gregorich (fiancé, Morgan Joseph); and her beautiful great-grandchildren, Ava, Brady and Callie Elizabeth Gregorich. Also surviving is her beloved sister, Marge Troll, Austintown, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by eight brothers, two of which were in infancy, and three sisters.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Alliance of Transylvania Saxons, 5323 Pearl Road, Cleveland, OH 44129-1503, to support their scholarship fund.

Calling hour will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 11:30 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.