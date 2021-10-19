Elizabeth “Betty” Phillips, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Phillips, 88, a longtime resident of Sharon passed away Monday evening, October 18, 2021, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.

Mrs. Phillips, the youngest of 11 children and known as “Babe” to her family, was born February 3, 1933, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Straszewska) Kostra.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Sharon schools.

For 35 years, Betty was employed by Packard Electric Corp., Warren, Ohio, retiring in 1991.

Betty was a member of St. Paul’s United Church in Christ, Hermitage.

She enjoyed completing word search puzzles, keeping a tidy home, and cooking for her family. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family and watching her grandson’s play baseball.

Her husband, James “Ted” Phillips, whom she married July 6, 1954, preceded her in death February 27, 1975.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Tesoriero (Greg), Hermitage; two sons, Jim Phillips (Janet), Corcoran, Minnesota and Scott Phillips, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a sister, Stella “Dolly” Ewing, Sharon; a sister-in-law, Alberta Kostra, Sharon; a brother-in-law, Tom Phillips (Linda), Sharon; four grandchildren, Cameron and Dalton Konop; and Ryan and Allie Phillips and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Cashmore, Helen Yassem, Katherine Herriott, Clementine Soltes, Sophie Kostra and four brothers, Chester Lipka, Sylvester Lipka, John Kostra and William Kostra.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul’s Home, 339 East Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Ryan Ervin, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.