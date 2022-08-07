NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Moyer, 82, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, August 6, 2022.

Mrs. Moyer was born November 12, 1939, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Richards) Tyrrell.

A lifelong city resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1958.

Betty Lou retired from the Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle, where she had worked as a housekeeper and laundry worker for many years.

Betty Lou was a member of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site of New Castle.

She enjoyed watching cooking shows on television and most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband of 63 years, William “Bill” Moyer, whom she married June 13, 1959, survives at home in New Castle. Also surviving are her daughter, Susan Santiago (William) of Canfield, Ohio; a sister, Peggy Julian, of New Castle; four grandchildren, Samantha Silverman (Samuel), Elizabeth Moyer, William Moyer and Mateo Santiago.

In addition to her parents, Betty Lou was preceded in death by her son, William P. “Billy” Moyer and a sister, Patricia Roberts.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or public funeral service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

