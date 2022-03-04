SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Arlene” Christoff, 88, of South Pymatuning Township was released from pain March 3, 2022. Her beautiful blue eyes sparkled with love. Her kind smile will be missed by many.

Mrs. Christoff made her appearance on September 15, 1933. She was born the daughter of the late Ralph Solida, Sr. and Jennie (Zinn) Solida, the eldest of four children.

Although raised the daughter of a coal miner during The Great Depression, she spoke fondly of a joy-filled youth shared with siblings and cousins. She was prom queen her senior year at Union High School where she was voted most likely to succeed.

After high school, she earned her registered nurse (RN) certification at Allegheny School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania. It was there she learned to care for the sick and dying. Arlene found her work very rewarding.

She took postgraduate obstetrics courses at Harvard Woman’s Hospital in Boston and began her nursing career at Allegheny General Hospital where she soon became the head nurse on the post partum unit. She moved on later in life to complete her Bachelors of Science degree in Nursing at Youngstown State University and was a nursing instructor at Jameson Memorial Hospital for many years.

Arlene traveled the world. Her scrapbooks were filled with photos of Rome and Holland. She enjoyed time spent in Hawaii and Europe.

She designed and sewed her own dresses when she was a young woman and maintained a love for fashion her entire life. She kept up with her favorite designers on QVC. She quilted and knitted. Arlene’s adventurous spirit even led her to owning her own yarn shop in Sharon, P ennsylvania for a short time.

Above all, she loved her family. She was blessed with a good husband for 48 years, Donald P. Christoff, whom she married June 12, 1971. She raised and loved Don’s four sons as her own. She added to their family when she gave birth to their fifth child, a daughter in 1972. Her husband, Don, preceded her in death June 7, 2019.

She is survived by daughter, Elena Christoff (Daniel Perry Sr), Sharon; three step-sons Donald P. Christoff, Jr., Scottsdale, Arizona; Richard Christoff (Tammy), Sharpsville and Joseph Christoff, also Sharpsville; two brothers, Ralph Solida, Oil City, P ennsylvania and Phil Solida (Susan), Atlanta, Georgia; nine grandchildren, one great grandson and three bonus grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by a step-son, David Christoff and a sister, Sylvia Health.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family

A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 for an 11:00 a.m. funeral service in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, as celebrant.

Interment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

