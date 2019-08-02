Breaking News
Elizabeth Ann Hahne, Transfer, PA – Obituary

J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home

July 25, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Elizabeth Ann Hahne, Transfer, Pennsylvania - obit

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann Hahne, 54, of Transfer passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019, in her home.

Ms. Hahne was born June 5, 1965, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harold and Patricia (Crown) Hahne. She attended Carrick High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In years past, Elizabeth worked as a home health care aide. She previously worked as a waitress at the Country Cafe, Jamestown.

She enjoyed listening to music, especially rock and roll. She loved caring for her dogs, Roxy and Sadie and taking them on walks was a big part of Elizabeth’s life. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren.

Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Monica (Bradley) Bukovinsky; a son, Jake McMahon and her significant other, Ronald Sigafoos, all of Transfer; a sister, Roberta (John) Capaccio and a brother, David Hahne, all of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Colton Riley, Emma McMahon and Brynlee Bukovinsky; two dogs, Roxy and Sadie and a cat, Larry.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a brother, Harold “Butch” Hahne; a son, Thomas P. McMahon and a daughter, Candace McMahon.

In keeping with Elizabeth’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

