HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann “Betty Ann” (Curry) Donnelly, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, August 27, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, where she had resided for several years. She was 102.

Betty was born on July 5, 1921, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John P. Curry, Sr. and Leona (Hetherington) Curry.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1939.

Prior to raising her family, Betty was employed by the Bell Telephone Co. in Sharon where was the first woman to achieve the role of supervisor in their business office.

Betty was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in Sharon where she belonged to the Ladies Guild, was a member of the Neuman Circle, and was once active in the PTA of the parochial grade school. Betty was also a member of the Hermitage AARP, actively volunteered with her husband, Bob, at Meals on Wheels for 20 years, and volunteered at the Mercer County Mental Health office.

Betty lived a long and interesting life in her 102 years. A celebration of Betty’s life was shared by many on her 100th birthday at Buhl Park. Many will remember Betty celebrating the holidays with her family and friends, especially on St. Patrick’s Day at Quaker Steak and Lube with her sister, Mary Ad Lally, and many friends. Betty was an avid sports fan, especially of all things Pittsburgh – the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. On her 102nd birthday, Betty was lauded with a birthday wish on the “jumbotron” at the Pirates game.

Betty is survived by five daughters, Ann Slepecki and her husband, Sheldon, of Harrisburg, North Carolina; Maryellen Donnelly of Houston, Texas; Becky Seekins and her husband, Bruce, of Holly Ridge, North Carolina; Jean Laskovics and her husband, Fred, of Cary, North Carolina, and Tricia Stefanak and her husband, Mark, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio as well as 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, of almost 53 years who passed away on August 6, 2003; a son, John, who died at birth; three sisters and five brothers.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at St. John’s XXIII and Helping Hands Hospice for their care during the last years of mom’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148; or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 in St. Joseph Church, with Rev. James Powers, as celebrant.

Internment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.