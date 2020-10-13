Elizabeth A. Marmo, New Castle, PA



NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Marmo, 68, of New Castle passed away Thursday morning, October 8, 2020, in her residence.

Ms. Marmo was born November 20, 1951, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Samuel and Phyllis (Rosacco) Marmo. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1969.

Although retired for several years, Elizabeth previously worked for The Cap Snap Company, NEPCO, in New Castle, as well as A.C.I. Manufacturing, in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth had a deep appreciation for the arts and enjoyed painting and listening to music, especially The Beatles.

She is survived by two sons, Philip and Anthony Marmo, both of New Castle.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Marmo.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

