Elio F. Conticelli, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elio F. Conticelli, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in Garden Way Place, Hermitage.

Elio was born July 21, 1930, the son of the late John and Rose (Stea) Conticelli.

A lifelong area resident and businessman, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1949.

Elio was the past business owner of the Brass Rail, The Keg – E State Street and C Square – N. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Elio was a Korean War Veteran, where he served as a medic during the war.

He loved to hunt and was an exceptional gardener. He grew and shared his tomatoes, peppers and his prized kohlrabi.

In addition to his parents, Elio was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Ellen Branzovich; sisters, Lucy Conticelli and Millie Conticelli Pruent; brothers, Joseph and John Conticelli; a niece, Patricia Pruent-O’Grady and a nephew, John Conticelli.

He leaves behind nieces, Jaqueline Conticelli of Hermitage, Jonna Conticelli Triggs of Santa Cruz, California and Lisa Conticelli, of Big Bear, Calfornia and nephews, Patrick E. Pruent and his wife, Nancy, of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Daniel Pruent and his wife, Melva, of Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Disabled American War Veterans at DAV Memorial Program, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, 1-877-426-2838 ext. 330 or www.dav.org.

In adhering to Elio’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.