Eli Theodore Bukus, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eli Theodore Bukus, 101, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after having lived a long and full life!

Eli was an Army Veteran who proudly served his country, being awarded two purple hearts.

His hobbies included bowling, golfing, working in the yard and watching sports (always cheering on his favorite Cleveland sports teams). Anyone who knew him was better for it and he brought the foundations of hard work and a good sense of humor wherever he went.

Eli is survived by his wife of 73 years, Theresa (Rusicka); his daughter, Jeanne Hoover and her husband; Dave, of Hermitage and his son, Joseph Bukus and his wife, Angela, of Sharpsville. In addition, he is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren whom he loved.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 1090 East State Street, Sharon.