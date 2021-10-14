CLEVELAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eli C. Frankenberry III, 53, of Jamestown passed away Tuesday October 12,2021, in his residence.

Mr. Frankenberry was born August 8, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Eli and Barbara (Searles) Frankenberry.

Eli was a simple man, surrounding himself with family, friends, and nature. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Eli had a passion for music, especially Classical Rock, and playing his guitar.

He is survived by his fiancee, Jessica Cresswell; a son, Jonathan Boggs; a sister, Kathy Cassidy; a brother, James Frankenberry and his wife Becky and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Eli was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Cassidy.

In keeping with Eli’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or a service.

Arrangements were handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

