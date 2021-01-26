Eleanore M. Addison, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanore M. Addison, 77, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away early Monday morning, January 25, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Addison was born September 25, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John G. and Anna (Uhrin) Kocis.

She was a 1961 graduate of Farrell High School.

Eleanore retired from Reyers Shoe Store, Sharon, where she worked as a sales clerk in the children’s department. Years earlier, she worked in the cafeteria of Sharon Jr./Sr. High School and loved cooking for the students.

Eleanore was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and was previously a longtime member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

An exceptional baker, she had a lifelong passion for preparing baked goods for all of her friends and loved one’s weddings, birthdays and family events. Eleanore also had a talent for crocheting, and often made beautiful scarves and afghans to give to others. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially while camping with her husband and children.

Her beloved husband of 56 years, Benjamin L. Addison, Sr., whom she married September 19, 1964, survives at home in Hermitage.

Eleanore is also survived by a daughter, Debbie (John) Burkhart of Brecksville, Ohio and a son, Ben Addison, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; three brothers, John “Jack” Kocis of Sharpsville; Joseph (Rosalie) Kocis of Pulaski and Albert Kocis of Bismarck, North Dakota and two grandchildren, Hanna and Nick Burkhart.

In addition to her parents, Eleanore was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Sally Kocis and Judy Kocis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148 or Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Calling hour will be 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 30 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage. Mass of Christian burial will be immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



