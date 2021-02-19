Eleanor Stefanak, Hermitage, PA



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Stefanak passed away peacefully at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 98.

Mrs. Stefanak was born December 28, 1922, in Wheatland, a daughter of the late Sam and Julia (Betza) Totea.

She was a 1940 graduate of Farrell High School.

Her husband of 72 years, Matthew Stefanak, whom she married February 16, 1944, passed away August 25, 2016.

Eleanor was devoted to her family and enjoyed hosting and attending family parties and gatherings, especially the annual pig roasts and Thanksgiving celebrations. She also enjoyed traveling, wood-crafting and, in her later years, buying and selling antiques as a hobby. Eleanor loved the Cleveland Indians and even attended a game at the age of 93. Her rosary was always in hand and her greatest legacy will be that of a woman of strong faith and prayer.

Eleanor was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

Surviving are: six daughters, Cheryl A. Draskovic, of Pulaski, Katherine A. “Tass” David, of West Middlesex, Mary Ann “Mannie” Frey and her husband James “Skiff,” of Glenview, IL, Elizabeth A. Allan and her husband Archie, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Linda A. Sommerfeld and her husband James, of Hermitage, and Maureen A. Draskovic and her husband John, of Erie; two sons, Matthew A. Stefanak and his wife Sharon, of Hermitage and Mark G. Stefanak and his wife Tricia, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; 25 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Artie Garner, of Sharon.

Besides her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Wallace, Catherine Barth and Josephine Garner; two brothers, Sam Totea and John Totea; two sons-in-law, Francis David and Darrell Groce; two grandsons, Jimmy Draskovic and Patrick Allan and a great granddaughter, Josey Hart.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pa., 16148.

There are no calling hours.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



