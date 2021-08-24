Eleanor M. Durst Pope, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. Durst Pope, 82, of Masury, departed from this life on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Mrs. Pope was born August 7, 1939, in Mingoville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Workman) Roland.

She was a 1957 graduate of Everett Southern High School and graduated from the former Windber School of Nursing.

“Ellie” was employed at Sharon Regional Medical Center as a nurse and social worker, from 1964, until her retirement in 2001.

Beside the love of her family, her love of God and her faith community guided her life. Ellie was thanked for her many years of volunteering and service to others when she was named as a Buhl Park honoree in 2008.

Eleanor was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon.

She leaves behind her children to cherish her memory, William (Margaret) Durst and Steven (Fay) Durst, all of Masury, Beverly (Bob) Cox of Frisco, North Carolina, Bonnie (David) Carver of West Mansfield, Ohio and a stepdaughter, Kathy Pope of Sharpsville. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ellie was preceded in death by her first husband, William R. Durst (1961-1974); her second husband, Richard D. Pope (1976-1994); three brothers, James, John and Robert Roland and two sisters, Betty Roland Ramsey and Jennie Roland Kramer.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, for either World Hunger or the food pantry, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146; or to an outreach ministry of the donor’s choice.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28 in Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon, with Rev. Denny Blauser, officiating.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

