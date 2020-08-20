Eleanor (Lee) Jane DiRocco Nigro, Youngstown, Ohio



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor (Lee) Jane DiRocco Nigro, a devout catholic and accomplished and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother went to her eternal rest on August 20, 2020.

Her commitment to her husband and best friend, Dominick Eugene Nigro, Sr., whom she married on March 2, 1950, and their family was second to none. Together they supported all to pursue their dreams and become a positive contributor to society. Her love of not only her husband and family, but of her parish and many others spilled into her life’s legacy. She was noted for the exquisite Italian dishes (homemade ravioli, cheesecake, biscotti, wedding soup, nut roll and so much more) that became family traditions to all four generations.

Lee was born on February 7, 1932 to Peter and Rose Marie Zorella DiRocco and grew up on the west side of Youngstown, Ohio where she attended Chaney High School. She was a noted Spelling Bee Champion during her high school career. She had three brothers and six sisters. Five of her siblings preceded her in death: Concetta (Connie) Kepics, Carol Tuchek, Clara Ducay, and Louis and Sam DiRocco. She is survived by Josephine Woolrich, Peter DiRocco, and Sandra Davis.

Lee is survived by a large extended family, including her husband, Dominick Eugene Nigro, Sr and five children; Dominick “Butch” Eugene Nigro, Jr. (Laura), Donna Lee Buckner, Dee Heckathorn (Art), Diana R. Buzard (Rick Thorp), and Debra Biggins (Brian). Her son Richard Peter Nigro, preceded her on January 10, 1952. Lee is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Davonne Ciccone Smith (Scotty), Dana Ciccone (Mercedes), Christina Nigro Villagran (Ronnie), Danica Buzard Williams (Randy), Adrianna Nigro Krasnow (Tassio), Donelle Ciccone Brewer (Colon), Matthew Heckathorn (Heidi), Jacob Buzard (Ashley), Michael Heckathorn (Katie), Nicholas Heckathorn (Kathryn), Ethan Buzard, Hannah Palmer, Rory and Michael (Samantha) Biggins. Grandson Benjamin Buzard preceded her on February 22, 2010.

Eleanor is also survived by the following great grandchildren: Alexander and Dominick Nigro, Callee Smith, Cole, Kendall and Cade Brewer, Eleanor (her name sake), Luke , Will, Maggie, Henry and Mia Heckathorn, Olivia and Oliver Burrows, Lilian and Wyatt Buzard and Maddie, Annie and Eli Biggins. She was also looking forward to the arrival of three new great grandchildren.

To say she will be missed is an understatement for her family. She was always there for moving day and her eyes shared the beauty of a new home, a new baby, a Baptismal, Holy Communion, Confirmation, Marriage and all the important events in one’s lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, Lee would like to have any donations sent to the CCD program at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, Pa, 16159.

All services are private.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

