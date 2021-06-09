Eleanor Johnson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Johnson, 80, of St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville, went home to be with Jesus at 3:01 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, due to complications of cancer and heart problems.

Ms. Johnson was born June 7, 1941, to Dorothy (Fennell) and William Mitchell.

She was formerly of Sharon, West Middlesex, Hermitage and Sharpsville.

She was a 1959 graduate of Sharon High School. She earned an associated degree in letters, arts and sciences from Penn State University in 1987 and graduated cum laude from Slippery Rock University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work in 1989. On October 6, 1997, she earned a Master’s Degree in Christian Counseling and Psychology from Christian Bible College and Seminary, Blue Springs, Missouri. Eleanor was accredited by the Academy of Certified Baccalaureate Social Workers in June 1991 and previously licensed as a social worker in the state of Ohio in September of 1990.

She was a former member of the National Association of Social Workers and North American Association of Christians in Social Work. Eleanor was also a member of Sigma Sigma Kappa honorary in sociology, anthropology and social work at Slippery Rock University. She is also listed in the Outstanding College Students of America directory of 1989-1990.

Ms. Johnson was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sharon, where she was a certified Stephens Ministry Leader, in the Chancel Choir and served on many committees for special events. Previously, she taught Sunday School and assisted with youth groups at various churches.

Eleanor served on the board of directors for AWARE, Sharon and was a former member of the Magnolia (TX) Chamber of Commerce, where she worked with senior citizens. She was also a former member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Canfield, Ohio.

She worked in Magnolia, Houston and Tombell, Texas as a convenience store manager for six years. She was also employed as a social worker and resident council leader at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community for close to 12 years and trained foster care parents while she was the director of the Bair Foundation Foster Care Agency in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Most recently, her favorite position was at Discovery House, a methadone clinic for drug addicts, where she was a counselor for six years.

Eleanor enjoyed making crafts, crocheting, making hook rugs, sewing, decorating, reading and bowling in leagues in Hermitage and Tombell, Texas. In her younger years, she enjoyed roller skating and dancing. Above all, family was most important to her.

She is survived by two children, Thomas (Terri) Johnson of St. Cloud, Florida and Karen Delguercio of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and four grandchildren, Jeffery (Tonya) Johnson, Matthew (Alexis) Johnson, Rachael (Tyrone) Thomas and James (Amanda) Krause. Also surviving are a sister, Kathy (Clyde) Fobes of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania and a brother, Jeff (Darlene) Mitchell of West Middlesex.

Ms. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Chancel Choir at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with Eleanor’s wishes, all services are private.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

