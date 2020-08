YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Eleanor "Lee" Jane DiRocco Nigro, a devout Catholic and accomplished and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to her eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Her commitment to her husband and best friend, Dominick Eugene Nigro, Sr., whom she married on March 2, 1950 and their family was second to none. Together they supported all to pursue their dreams and become a positive contributor to society. Her love of not only her husband and family, but of her parish and many others spilled into her life’s legacy. She was noted for the exquisite Italian dishes (homemade ravioli, cheesecake, biscotti, wedding soup, nut roll and so much more) that became family traditions to all four generations.