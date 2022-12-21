FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Bitchko, 90, of Farrell, died early Monday morning, December 19, 2022, in the Emergency Department of UPMC Horizon Hospital, following an extended illness.

Elaine was born September 21, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stephen and Marie (Kolesar) Cheza.

A lifelong Farrell resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1950.

During her lifetime, Elaine was a devoted mother and homemaker. She also worked as a receptionist at local beauty salons, modeled current fashions for the former Garrick’s and Gutman’s women’s clothing stores and worked as a receptionist at Butler Wick & Company in downtown Sharon.

Elaine was a member of St. Anthony Church, Sharon and formerly an active member of St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell, where she volunteered in the Family Pierogi Club for many years.

Elaine was extremely creative cultivating her passions through gourmet cooking, baking and watercolor and tole painting. Her creativity extended to hat-making and sewing. Elaine happily supported her grandchildren in their many endeavors. She remained exceptionally close with her first cousins throughout her life and to this day, they celebrated their birthdays together.

Her husband of nearly 43 years, Leonard K. “Zeke” Bitchko, preceded her in death January 29, 2021. Together, they enjoyed gardening and canning. They treasured spending time together on their back porch watching and feeding visiting birds.

Elaine is survived by three daughters, Stephanie Alter of Masury, Ohio, Valorie (Wade) Gilliland of Sharon and Monica (Bernie) Sigler of Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Erica (Josh) Fusco, Lauren (Jordan) Murn, Christopher Alter, Marcus Gilliland, Shawn (Olga) Alter and Shane (Jocelyn) Sigler; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Joanne (Bert) Zusman of Boca Raton, Florida; a brother, Don (Katherine) Cheza of Virginia Beach, Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Cheza and Gene Cheza; a beloved niece, Karen Hydos and a son-in-law, Thomas Alter.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon. A funeral service will be held immediately following at noon, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

