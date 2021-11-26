Elaine Bish, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine (Gallaher) Bish, 76, of New Castle passed away surrounded by family Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, in her residence.

Mrs. Bish was born September 11, 1945, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Andrew and Marguerite (Taylor) Gallaher.

A 1963 graduate of Ellwood City Lincoln High School, she also graduated from the former St. Francis School of Nursing, New Castle, earning her RN certification in 1966.

Most recently, Elaine was volunteering for Friends of Hospice, Northwest Region and also served as the organization’s treasurer. For the majority of her nursing career, she worked as a psychiatric nurse at St. Francis Hospital and later in her career, worked as a home-health nurse.

Elaine was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, St. Joseph the Worker Site, where she facilitated the parish bereavement group for several years.

An avid reader, Elaine also enjoyed needlework, especially cross-stitch. She also liked to travel, particularly to Aruba and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband of 54 years, Dave Bish, whom she married on November 11, 1967, survives at home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lorine Bish and Tracey Booher (Kevin), all of New Castle; a son, Jim Bish (Jamie) of Portersville; a brother, James Gallaher (Joyce) of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, David and Alyssa Cumpston and Hunter and Leah Bish and great-grandson, Theo Cumpston.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by an infant son, David J. Bish, II; brother, Robert G. Gallaher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of Hospice, Northwest Region, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 305, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Site, 124 N Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

The entombment will be in Holy Redeemer Mausoleum, Ellwood City.

Arrangements ar ebeing handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.