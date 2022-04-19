HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Ann Campagna, 84, formerly of 379 Emerson Avenue, Farrell, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Campagna was born January 4, 1938, in Dixonville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Ann (Betsa) Janosko.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

She began her employment at the Holiday Inn, Hermitage, where she was a hostess and worked in food services. Later, Elaine was the manager at the Lobby Shop in the Sharon Regional Medical Center. Most recently, she was employed by the Hickory School District, running its summer recreation program.

Elaine was a longtime member of the former St. Ann’s Church, Farrell, where she expressed her love of music by participating in the choir.

She was also a highly skilled seamstress and took great pride in sewing. Above all, Elaine enjoyed laughing, giving to others and supporting her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by a daughter, Lori Hainer of New Castle; two sisters, Shirlee Rakoci and her husband, Gene and Betty Miller, all of Hermitage; two brothers, William Janosko of Canfield, Ohio and Robert Janosko and his wife, Carolyn, of Hermitage and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Logan; second husband, Samuel Campagna; a sister, Barbara Janosko; a brother, Andy Janosko and a nephew, Andrew “AJ” Janosko.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, April 21, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.