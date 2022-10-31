MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine A. Keating, 71, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Keating was born February 15, 1951, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Todut) Cebak.

She was a 1969 graduate of Brookfield High School.

A homemaker, she found great pleasure in couponing. Many considered her a philanthropist, as she would give the shirt off her back even if she didn’t have anything to give. She looked forward to the monthly luncheons she had with a group of Brookfield classmates and while her husband was surviving, she accompanied him to the Sharon Tube Retirees Group. Elaine also loved talking on the phone and visiting with her many friends.

Her husband, Robert R. Keating, whom she married on June 30, 1983, passed away on March 21, 2006.

She is survived by two stepchildren, Debra M. Emshwiller of Hermitage and David “Tim” Keating of Grove City; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Keating of Franklin, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren who referred to her as “Grandma Lainey,” Nicole (Mike) Jones, Brent (Mark) Emshwiller and Makayla and Amanda Keating and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Mason Jones.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Cebak and three dogs, Ashes, Molly and Katie.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473; or the Humane Society of Mercer County, 29 Vine Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, November 3, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., following visitation.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

