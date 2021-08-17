Eileen Reeher, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Reeher, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, ascended to her heavenly throne on August 14, 2021 at the age of 89 at Quality Life Services. She is dearly missed by all who knew her.

Born on January 26, 1932 to Roy and Marie Campbell in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Eileen was a graduate of New Castle High School.

A woman of strong faith, Eileen served on the Mary Martha Guild, volunteered at St. Francis Hospital in the gift shop, and was a loyal parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Church.

On May 17, 1952, Eileen married her beloved, Thomas Reeher, and together they created a big, loving family. Eileen’s six children, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren were the greatest joy of her life.

Known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Gram,” Eileen was an avid reader who loved to play card games, build puzzles and travel.

Eileen is survived by her brother, Russell (Roxie) Campbell; her children, Linda Maree, Marsha (Joseph) Klag, Sheila (Mark) Brunswick, Lisa (Randy) Snyder, Sondra (Bill) Shaffer and Michael (Lisa) Reeher and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eileen is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, and her siblings: Dorothy Davis, Mary Catherine Huggins, Maxine Cartwright, Charles Campbell, James Campbell, Bernard Campbell and John Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation; online at https://www.parkinson.org/.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.