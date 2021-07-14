Eileen Marie Hanson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Marie Smith Hanson, born November 6, 1933, went to be with her Lord, whom she served faithfully, at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, with her three children at her bedside. She passed away peacefully in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville, where she had been a resident for three years.

Eileen was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to Stanley G. and Nellie (Mohney) Smith.

Her parents preceded her in death, as well as an infant sister, Margie and two brothers, Stanley and Richard Smith.

She is survived by a sister, Lois Steiver (Bill) Brandenstein of Tavares, Florida.

Eileen was a graduate of New Castle High School and the former New Castle Business College.

On January 24, 1953, she married Clifford “Don” Hanson, who passed away January 19, 1991.

She will best be remembered for her role in the dental office of Dr. David Noble, Hermitage, where so many came to know and love her.

Eileen was a longtime member of the Shenango Valley Church of God, Hermitage, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Choir member and worship leader. Later, she moved to Florida where she remained active in the Baptist Church. Most recently, Eileen was affiliated with the Greenville Christian Missionary Alliance Church.

Surviving are three children, Denise Quinn of Honolulu, Hawaii, Gary Hanson and Randy (Colleen) Hanson, all of Greenville. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Bradley (Rachel) Quinn of Seattle, Washington, Shawn Quinn of Honolulu, Stefani Hanson Ward of Dallas, Texas and Kelsey Hanson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and one great-granddaughter in Texas, Myla Louise.

In addition to her parents, husband and siblings, Eileen was preceded in death by a son, Donald “Mark” Hanson, on June 5, 2016.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, the time of the service, Saturday, July 17 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at Noon with Rev. Nathan Seckinger, officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

