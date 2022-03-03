NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen C. (Schooley) Untch, 73, of New Castle passed away surrounded by her family Thursday morning, March 3, 2022, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Untch was born April 13, 1948, in New Castle, a daughter of Thomas L. and Betty J. (Flynn) Schooley.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Laurel High School in 1968.

Primarily a homemaker, Eileen also volunteered for Kids Kingdom Preparatory Academy, New Castle. Caring for children was the joy of her life and she was known for the hand-embroidered bibs she made for the children and their siblings.

Devout in her faith, Eileen was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s site, where she sang in the choir for many years. She also sang in the Messiah Choir.

In her younger years, she enjoyed spending time boating with her husband, John and was active in the local Red Hat Society.

Her husband, John Untch, whom she married October 28, 1984, survives at home in Neshannock Township.

Also surviving is a sister, Shirley Lison (John), of Cape Coral, Florida; two brothers, Dan Schooley (Sandra), of New Castle; and Kenneth Schooley (Janet), also of New Castle and several nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

