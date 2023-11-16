MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Richard “Rick” Hosack III, 73, of Finley Township, Mercer, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Hosack was born on March 2, 1950, in Sharon, a son of the late Edwin and Josephine Hosack II.

He was a Sharon High School graduate and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

Rick owned and operated his own construction company and performed countless remodels.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, gardening and taking care of his property, which he referred to as “Paradise.”

He is survived by two sisters, Gretchen Anderson of Daytona Beach, Florida and Melinda Monaco of Port Orange, Florida; many cousins and his faithful companion and dog, Lulu.

There will be a reception held privately at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

