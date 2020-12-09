Edwin J. Benedict, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin “Ed” J. Benedict, 69, of Hermitage, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 7, 2020, in his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Ed was born January 12, 1951, in New Castle, a son of the late Francis and Mary (Flynn) Benedict.

He was a 1968 graduate of New Castle High School, earned his associate degree from the former New Castle Business College and attended Westminster College, New Wilmington.

He was employed at the former Associated Box Corporation, New Castle; Montgomery Builders and Supply Company, Grove City; G.W. Becker, Inc., Hermitage; the former Pyramid Equipment Company, Sharpsville and Steel Trucking and Yourga Trucking, Inc., Wheatland. For the past 20 years, Ed was the Director of Administration at Davevic Benefit Consultants Inc., Grove City.

Ed was deeply rooted in his Christian faith. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon. At the church, Ed served as an elder and deacon, taught both adults and youth and frequently served as worship assistant, particularly on Christmas Eve. He previously served as Treasurer of The Camping Association of the Presbyteries of Northwestern Pennsylvania (CAPNWP).

Ed had a passion for golf and organized an annual golf trip to Pinehurst, North Carolina. He enjoyed reading, domestic travel, camping, technology, lighthouses, collecting crosses and playing Rummikub with family and Lambec friends. He also enjoyed his season tickets with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ed was proud of his long and varied corporate work experience while being committed to his 46-year marriage and raising two wonderful, successful daughters. He felt immensely blessed and spoke of this daily. His greatest joy was his daughters, sons-in-law and two grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Janis (formerly Jamison), whom he married November 23, 1974; two daughters, Kara (Zach) Beresh, of Pittsburgh and Marissa (Ryan) Fonzi of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Alaina and Owen Fonzi and four brothers, Denny (Nancy) Benedict of New Castle, Marty Benedict of Pittsburgh, Jerry (Vicki) Benedict and Fran (Debbie) Benedict, all of New Castle.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Camp Lambec, P.O. Box 279, Zelienople, PA 16063 or www.camplambec.net; or Penn-West Young Life, P.O. Box 382, Grove City, PA 16129 or pennwest.younglife.org.

Calling hours are 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 11 in First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 East State Street, Sharon. An area will be available for prayer and meditation. Mask and social distancing will be required at the church. There will not be a receiving line.

Funeral Service is private. To view the service, please visit the funeral home website and follow the link to watch the recorded version.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



A television tribute will air Thursday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.