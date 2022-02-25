SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Bortner of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, February 24, 2022, in his residence. He was 83.

Mr. Bortner was born February 16, 1939, in Sharpsville, a son of the late Paul Edwin and Gertrude (Miller) Bortner.

A 1957 graduate of Sharpsville High School, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from California University of PA in 1962 and taught four years in the Sharpsville School District.

Edwin was the founder of Bortner Tours and the owner of Bortner Bus and Tour Co., which he sold after more than 40 years in business. He also owned and operated Bortner Apartments in S. Pymatuning Township.

Ed was a past president of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, the former Sharon Country Club and the National Tour Association.

Surviving is his longtime companion, Ruth Brashen; two daughters, Susanna Wiley and Jennifer Bortner, both of Sharpsville; a brother, Robert Bortner and his wife, Joyce, also of Sharpsville; a grandson, Jacob Wiley of Key Largo, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Edwin was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edwin Bortner, in 1991 and his mother, Gertrude Bortner, in 2003.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Per Ed’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

