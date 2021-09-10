Edwin A. Boettner, Fredonia, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin A. Boettner, 86, of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, in Nugent Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hermitage.

Mr. Boettner was born September 2, 1935, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Ruth (Gordon) Boettner.

He was employed as a roofer at the former Sharpsville Roofing. Following his retirement, Ed owned and operated his own roofing business.

Ed was a member at The Chapel at Mercer, Pennsylvania.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, in particular turkey hunting.

He is survived by two sons, Edwin (Cindy) Boettner, and Michael Boettner, all of Texas; a step-daughter, Wendy Gill, of Hermitage; a brother, John (Janice) Boettner, of Mercer and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, the former Susan Chandler and a sister, Patricia LaRocca.

All services are private.

Interment: Delaware Twp. Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.