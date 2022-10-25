HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Sverchek, 92, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, October 22, after a brief illness.

Mr. Sverchek was born July 2, 1930, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Mary Sverchek.

Ed was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

After his discharge, Ed relocated to southern California with his brother, Matthew. He lived there and was employed by Alcoa for many years. After his retirement, he returned to the Shenango Valley.

Edward was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

He is survived by the following nieces and nephews, Matthew Sverchek, Betsy Carroll, Edward Schenker and Eric Schenker and great-nieces and nephews, John Sverchek, David Sverchek, Melissa Hans, Matthew Carroll, Nadine and Martin Schenker and Erica and Mark Schenker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Matthew; two sisters, Anne Sverchek and Mary Schenker and three nephews, Eugene, Alan and Christian Sverchek.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

