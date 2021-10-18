Edward R. “Rabbit” Turosky, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward R “Rabbit” Turosky, Sr., 78 of Sharon, passed away Sunday morning, October 17, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Turosky was born May 1, 1943, in Sharon, a son of the late Andrew and Katherine (Thut) Turosky.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1962 graduate of Farrell High School.

Rabbit was employed at the former National Castings, Sharon. Later, he retired from Young Galvanizing in Pulaski.

He enjoyed frequenting many of the local social clubs and was a member of the Slovak Home, Farrell; the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Shenango Valley Post #1338, Sharon and Post# 5286, Farrell and the Sons of Italy, Sharon.

Rabbit loved visiting Geneva on the Lake, Ohio and sitting by his pool, cooking and entertaining family and his children’s friends.

His wife of 45 years, the former Helen “Snooky” Ogden, passed away April 15, 2012.

He is survived by two sons, Edward R. Turosky, Jr. and his wife, Amy, who were his caretakers, of Hermitage and Brian Turosky and his wife, Jennifer, of Boston, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Tanner, Ty, Leo and Luca Turosky; a sister, Gale Chuey and her companion, Roger, of Medina, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Rabbit was preceded in death by a sister, Andrea Turosky.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

