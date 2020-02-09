Edward Paul Bocko, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Paul Bocko, 86, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, February 6, in McLeod Seacoast Hospital, Little River, South Carolina.



Edward was born January 24, 1934, in Sharon, a son of Daniel and Zophia (Chalupka) Bocko.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Anna Bocko and Sophia (Bocko) Mihm and a brother, Daniel Bocko.

He leaves behind wife, Nana (Balach) Bocko, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a daughter, Renee Bocko-Dexter and her husband Clark Dexter, of Fairfax, Virginia and Brewster, Massachusetts; a brother, Michael Bocko and his wife Emily Bocko, of Aurora, Colorado; in-laws, Violet Kusich of Hermitage and Robert Balach, also of Hermitage, William and Linda Balach, of Estero, Florida, Yvonne and David Sylvester, of Brentwood, California; 19 nieces and nephews; 29 great-nieces and great-nephews.



Ed graduated from Sharon High School in 1952 and studied at the University of Maryland, College Park.



While growing up, he was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon, and later was a charter member of Grace and Glory Lutheran Church of Palmyra, Virginia.



He entered the U.S. Army in August 1953 and served with the 291st Engineer Company, HC, based at Rheinland Kaserne in Karlsruhe, Germany.



During his career, he worked for the U.S. General Accounting (Accountability) Office and the American Trucking Association in Washington, D.C. and was a long-time transportation contractor for the Interstate Commerce Commission and for DuPont Fibers Division. He practiced before federal regulatory agencies in common carrier cases and served as limited-service faculty at Youngstown State University where he taught transportation law.



He and his wife retired to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 1999 where they pursued their love of golf.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.



A private family gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.