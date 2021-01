SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Shurl A. “Shorty” Thompson, 91, of Sharpsville passed away Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, in Cleppers CCRC, Sharon, after succumbing to the Covid-19 virus.

Mr. Thompson was born June 6, 1929, in Greenfield (Mercer County), a son of the late Allen and Lucy (McCullough) Thompson.