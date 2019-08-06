Edward J. Yesko, Sr., Farrell, PA – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Yesko, Sr., 90, of Farrell, passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 5, 2019, in UPMC Shenango Valley.

Mr. Yesko was born May 16, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michael and Isabelle (Becks) Yesko.

A proud veteran, Ed served as a paratrooper in 11th Airborne of the U.S. Army during the Korean Era.

Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a welder at the former Shenango Furnace, Sharpsville, until the plant’s closing. Ed then created his own company, C & M Welding, which he owned and operated for many years.

He was of the Christian faith.

His wife of 71 years, the former Hazel “Jean” Connery, whom he married June 10, 1947, passed away September 15, 2018.

Surviving are a daughter, Jill A. Falkner (Robert Reed) of Hermitage; a son, Edward J. Yesko, Jr. and his girlfriend, Denise Newhouse, of Vienna, Ohio; a sister, Helen Prosser of Sharpsville; three granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ed was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean A. Yesko; three brothers and a sister.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

