Edward J. “Bud” O’Leary, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. “Bud” O’Leary, 94, of New Castle passed away early Friday morning, January 8, 2021, in the Grove at New Wilmington.

Mr. O’Leary was born June 30, 1926, in New Castle, a son of the late James and Marie (Morrissey) O’Leary.

A 1944 graduate of New Castle High School, he later completed his bachelor’s degree at John Carrol University, Cleveland, Ohio.

A proud veteran, Edward served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He served in the European Theatre, spending the majority of his service time in Germany and Switzerland.

For many years, Edward was Vice President of sales at the former Johnson Bronze Co., New Castle, retiring upon the plants closing. He then owned and operated E.J.O. Industrial Sales, a private wholesale company, retiring in the early 1990’s.

Edward was a longtime member of St. Camillus de Lellis Parish, now Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

He was also a member of the former New Castle Country Club, where he was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with close friends.

His wife of 66 years, the former Jeanne J. Sokevitz, whom he married September 20, 1952, preceded him in death March 7, 2019.

Edward is survived by two daughters, Lauren O’Leary and her husband, Edward Tamulonis, Lake Milton, Ohio; and Elyce O’Leary, Neshannock Twp.; a grandson, Sean (Erica) Santiago and their two children, Mason and Malia Santiago.

Edward’s granddaughter, Caitlan Corbisello, passed away unexpectedly, January 9, 2021, just one day after the passing of her grandfather.

In addition to his wife and parents, Edward was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Watkins.

Due to health and safety concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, his Memorial Mass will be postponed to a later date.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Twp.



